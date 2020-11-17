The general offices of the State Council and the Central Military Commission approved introducing an inter-ministerial joint conference system for national military recruitment work, according to a document jointly issued by the two offices on November 3 and posted on the government’s website on Monday.

The joint conference aims to implement major decisions and arrangements of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee, the State Council and the Central Military Commission on military recruitment and research and come up with policy suggestions, as well as supervise the implementation of measures and policies.

The joint conference consists of 14 departments, including the Publicity Department of the CPC Central Committee, the National Development and Reform Commission and the Ministry of Education. The National Defense Mobilisation Department of the Central Military Commission will take the lead in starting and organizing the conference system.

With national defense minister Wei Fenghe serving as the convener, the joint conference will be organized by the Defense Ministry’s recruitment office.

Economic recovery

China’s economic recovery continued to gather steam with major economic indicators further improving amid the country’s efforts to coordinate Covid-19 containment and economic growth.

In the first 10 months, the country’s industrial output expanded 1.8% from one year earlier, compared with an increase of 1.2% in the first three quarters. Retail sales decreased by 5.9% year-on-year, compared with a decline of 7.2% in the first three quarters.

Fixed-asset investment grew 1.8% year-on-year to 48.33 trillion yuan (US$7.32 trillion), 1 percentage point higher than the rise in the first nine months. A total of 10.09 million new urban jobs were created in the first 10 months, completing the target tasks for the whole year ahead of schedule.

Total investment in property development rose 6.3% year-on-year to 11.66 trillion yuan, picking up from the 5.6% increase in the first nine months.

Company news

More than 30 agents and dealers of Huawei’s Honor brand have acquired all business assets of the budget cellphone brand, according to a joint statement released by the agents and dealers on Tuesday.

“This acquisition represents a market-driven investment made to save Honor’s industry chain. It is the best solution to protect the interests of Honor’s consumers, channel sellers, suppliers, partners and employees,” said the statement.

The acquisition is a multi-win move for the industry, says the statement, adding that all shareholders of the new Honor company will fully support the development of the Honor brand, enabling it to leverage the industry’s advantages in resources, brands, production, channels and services, and more effectively compete in the marketplace.

The change in ownership will not impact Honor’s development direction or the stability of its executive and talent teams, allowing the company to continuously consolidate its foundation for success, says the joint statement.

Since it was established in 2013, the Honor brand has been positioned as a budget cellphone brand that targets young consumers and running as a relatively independent unit under Huawei. This move has been made by Honor’s industry chain to ensure its own survival. More than 30 agents and dealers of the Honor brand first proposed this acquisition.

The stories were compiled by Nadeem Xu and Shan Hui and first published at ATimesCN.com.