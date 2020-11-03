Whatever the geopolitical and geo-economic consequences of the spectacular US dystopia, Russia and China - in their own slightly different registers - have already voted on their path forward as strategic partners.

Here is how I framed what is at the heart of the Chinese 2021-2025 five-year plan approved at the plenum in Beijing last week. Here is a standard Chinese think tank interpretation.

And here is some especially pertinent context examining that rampant Sinophobia is impotent when faced with an extremely efficient made-in-China model of governance. This study shows how China’s complex history, culture and civilizational axioms simply cannot fit into the Western, Christian hegemonic worldview.

The not so hidden “secret” of China’s 2021-2025 five-year plan, which the Communist Party's Global Times described as “economic self-reliance”, is to base the civilization-state’s increasing geopolitical clout on technological breakthroughs.