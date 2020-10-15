Register for “What will Biden do? A talk with Democratic elder statesman Barney Frank”.

Hosted by Asia Times Editor Uwe Parpart and Deputy Editor (Business) David P. Goldman

October 22, 2020, 10am Eastern Standard Time

Barney Frank is an elder statesman of the Democratic Party, a 16-term Congressman who chaired the House Financial Services Committee before retiring in 2012. He lent his name to the 2010 Dodd-Frank bill, the most sweeping financial governance legislation in a generation.

Congressman Frank remains a leader in Democratic politics, serving in 2020 as co-chair of the Democratic National Convention’s Rules Committee. He has vast knowledge of economic, social and foreign policy issues and close acquaintance with the leading personalities in a prospective Biden administration.

Join him for a wide-ranging discussion with Asia Times Editor Uwe Parpart and Deputy Editor David P. Goldman.