"What will Biden do? A talk with Democratic elder statesman Barney Frank".
- Hosted by Asia Times Editor Uwe Parpart and Deputy Editor (Business) David P. Goldman
- October 22, 2020, 10am Eastern Standard Time
Barney Frank is an elder statesman of the Democratic Party, a 16-term Congressman who chaired the House Financial Services Committee before retiring in 2012. He lent his name to the 2010 Dodd-Frank bill, the most sweeping financial governance legislation in a generation.
Congressman Frank remains a leader in Democratic politics, serving in 2020 as co-chair of the Democratic National Convention’s Rules Committee. He has vast knowledge of economic, social and foreign policy issues and close acquaintance with the leading personalities in a prospective Biden administration.
Join him for a wide-ranging discussion with Asia Times Editor Uwe Parpart and Deputy Editor David P. Goldman.