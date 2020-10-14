View the webinar video

America is losing the tech war with China and the end result could seriously harm the United States’ economy and national security. The campaign to isolate Huawei and the greater technology decoupling enterprise threatens this historic success and accelerates China’s technological independence.

Noted China expert Scott Kennedy, who holds the Trustee Chair at the Center for Strategic and International Studies in Washington, discussed US options in dealing with China during an Asia Times webinar titled “How America Lost Its Wei – The US-China Tech War” on October 14. Asia Times Deputy Editor (Business) David P. Goldman moderated.