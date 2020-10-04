The Trump administration has finally awakened to the frightening fact, that China controls 80% of America’s rare earth mineral supply — a disturbing reality that the Pentagon wants to end once and for all.

Rare earth elements are a group of 17 minerals critical to the defense industry’s manufacturing of missiles and munitions, hypersonic weapons and radiation-hardened electronics — as well as consumer electronics like cellphones.

A day prior to being airlifted to Walter Reed hospital, US President Donald Trump signed an executive order declaring a national emergency in the mining industry — an action aimed at boosting domestic production, Defense News online reported.

Trump also ordered his Cabinet secretaries to study the matter, with an eye toward government grants for production equipment, as well as tariffs, quotas or other import restrictions against China.

The order states that the county’s “undue reliance on critical minerals, in processed or unprocessed form, from foreign adversaries constitutes an unusual and extraordinary threat, which has its source in substantial part outside the United States, to the national security, foreign policy, and economy of the United States.”

The Trump administration previously identified 35 minerals as both essential and whose supplies are vulnerable to disruption, the report said.

The US imports 80 percent of these elements directly from China, with portions of the remainder indirectly sourced from China through other countries.

Appearing before the Senate Armed Services Committee’s Readiness and Management Support Subcommittee, Ellen Lord, the top acquisition official at the Pentagon, called for congressional aid in creating a strategy for rare earth minerals, the report said.

“A US rare earth mineral strategy should, with the necessary congressional authorization and appropriations, consist of national stockpiles of certain rare earth elements, reestablishing rare earth mineral processing in the US by implementing new incentives and removing disincentives, and [research and development] around new forms of clean rare earth mineral processing and substitutes,” Lord testified.

“We will need your help.”

Subcommittee chairman Sen. Dan Sullivan, R-Alaska, warned that China’s domination of rare earth minerals is “outrageous,” pointing to a 2010 incident when China cut off rare earth elements to Japan as proof that the dependence on a global competitor is a national security issue, the report said.

While agreeing with the risk, Lord said the short-term solutions are to increase the mining of domestic sources while trying to increase stockpiles of critical materials, as well as looking for alternative sources.

“We are on a trajectory to increase our national defense stockpile relative to rare earth minerals. The silver lining of Covid has been that I think most Americans now understand the importance of having domestic supplies,” Lord said.

“We could certainly, especially under the auspices of the [executive order] that just came out yesterday, work with the interagency because there is already a lot of work going on to look at expanding the national defense stockpile to include more rare earths.”

The Pentagon sent Congress a legislative proposal in May that would raise spending caps under the Defense Production Act to enable the government to spend up to US$1.75 billion on rare earth elements in munitions and missiles and US$350 million for microelectronics. It would also eliminate caps when it comes to hypersonic weapons.

The US government in April awarded contracts for heavy rare earth mineral separation and issued solicitations for the processing of light separation and for neodymium magnets, which are used in Javelin missiles and F-35 fighter jets.

Rare earth minerals are also used to make armored vehicles, precision-guided weapons, batteries and night-vision goggles.

Under current law, the Defense Department cannot invest more than US$50 million in funds from the Defense Production Act without additional congressional notification, but the Pentagon’s legislative proposal would raise this cap to US$350 million.

Despite their name, most rare earth elements are relatively abundant. The process of mining rare earths and transforming them into usable materials is, however, expensive and damaging to the environment, China Power online reported.

For years, Beijing exploited its relatively low-cost labor force and lax environmental laws to gain a competitive edge in the global market and become the leading supplier of rare earths. It now China controls 90% of global rare earth production.

According to China’s General Administration of Customs, China exported 45,552 metric tons of rare earths worth US$398.8 million in 2019. The vast majority of these exports went to the world’s major economic and technological powerhouses.

About 36% (by volume) went to Japan, making it the top destination of Chinese rare earths. The US was a close second, taking in 33.4% of Chinese exports.

Alongside the Netherlands (9.6%), South Korea (5.4%), and Italy (3.5%), these five countries imported a combined 87.8% of China’s rare earth exports.

China’s dominance in the rare earth industry is the result of decades of targeted industrial policies aimed at leapfrogging other nations.

In recent years, Beijing has also looked to reform China’s rare earth industry to enhance efficiency, better protect the environment, and crack down on illegal mining.