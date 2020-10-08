Most of us want to travel again, but we all have the same fear.

Will travel on a plane expose us to higher risks of catching Covid-19?

Most viruses and other germs do not spread easily on flights because of how cabin air is circulated and filtered.

However, social distancing is difficult on crowded flights, and travelers may have to sit near other people, increasing the risk for exposure.

Well, now there is some new data which sheds light on particulate spread on commercial aircraft.

Speaking at the National Defense Transportation Association’s annual fall meeting, Gen. Stephen Lyons — head of the US Transportation Command — offered a sneak preview of an aerosol test held Aug. 24-31 aboard two large passenger aircraft: the Boeing 767-300 and 777-200, Military.com reported.

The Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency, better known as DARPA, teamed up with biodefense company Zeteo Tech Inc. to evaluate in-flight spread of airborne particles. Industry partners included Boeing and United Airlines, Military.com reported.

“[The test] was an initiative initiated by TRANSCOM and supported by the Air Force and the test community to determine whether it’s safe to fly on commercial airliners,” Lyons said Wednesday.

“And I have to tell you, their results, as were the results when we looked at this from the Covid patient movement challenge, are very, very encouraging.”

David Silcott, left, chief executive of S3i, a biological research company, goes over an airflow particle test for Navy Vice Adm. Dee Mewbourne, right, deputy commander, U.S. Transportation Command, on board a United Airlines 767 aircraft at Dulles International Airport, Va. Credit: Stephanie Wade/DoD.

There are some qualifiers, Lyons noted. The conditions that yielded positive results, he said, involved aircraft with HEPA filtration and “a very, very high air exchange rate of every two to five minutes or two to three minutes.”

But under those conditions, he indicated, particle spread rates were even lower than in a conventional indoor setting, Military.com reported.

“In fact, I would tell you that in my observations, and I’ve flown commercially since the pandemic started, being on a commercial airplane with HEPA filtration is probably one of the safest places that you can be,” Lyons said. “And those test reports will be out very, very soon.”

According to a September Defense Department test, TRANSCOM undertook this research in order to determine the safety of DoD-contracted Patriot Express, or commercial charter flights, used to transport military family members and others on official duty, Military.com reported.

The tests were conducted on a 767 and 777, officials said, because those are the aircraft most typically used for these flights.

According to the release, fluorescent tracer particles meant to simulate viral particles were released at rates of 2 to 4 minutes, both in the air and on the ground, Military.com reported.

Mannequins representing passengers were positioned throughout the aircraft, some wearing masks and some without.

The evaluators also tested a variety of scenarios, releasing particles in the cockpit as well as in the cabin, at the terminal with the cabin door open and at the terminal with doors closed but with air recirculation via an auxiliary power unit, Military.com reported.

“The test will help US TRANSCOM understand the aerosol particle field generated by a passenger shedding viral material and the exposure risk to crew and passengers,” Navy Lt. Cmdr. Joseph Pope, TRANSCOM operations directorate liaison for the airflow particle test, said in a statement.

Lyons did not offer details in his address about any differences in test outcome for masked and nonmasked passengers, whether position in the aircraft made a difference or what specific scenario outcomes showed.

According to the release, test results were due to TRANSCOM in September and then set to be reported to the Defense Department’s Covid-19 task force.

— with files from Department of Defense, Military.com