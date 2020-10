Enterprise software stocks crashed on Monday, leading the broad market down, after Europe’s tech pacesetter SAP dropped by 23% after the firm cut its 2020 forecast.

American enterprise software stocks including Oracle and Salesforce.com were among the worst performers in the S&P 100 Index with losses of about 4% each.

Rising Covid-19 infection rates in Europe and the United States prompted the market sell-off, but business software showed the biggest losses.