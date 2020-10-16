No Washington-designed “maximum pressure” has been able to derail a crucial milestone this Sunday: the end of the UN arms embargo on Iran in accordance with UN Security Council 2231, which has endorsed the 2015 Iran nuclear deal.

The Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), as the deal is formally called, was unilaterally ditched by the Donald Trump administration. But that, notoriously, did not prevent Washington from engaging in a massive campaign since April to convince its “allies” to extend the arms embargo and simultaneously trigger a snapback mechanism, thus re-imposing all UN sanctions on Tehran.

Foad Izadi, professor of International Studies at Tehran University, summed it all up: “The US wanted to overthrow the government in Iran but failed obviously; they wanted to get more concessions out of Iran, but they have not been successful and they actually lost concessions. So the policy of a maximum pressure campaign has failed.”