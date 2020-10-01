America’s Reaper drone just doubled its lethality.

The US Air Force announced it has conducted the first flight of an MQ-9A Reaper that had been configured to carry eight AGM-114 Hellfire missiles — twice the number the drone normally carries, the Air Force Times reported.

As part of “Operational Flight Program 2409,” the 556th Test and Evaluation Squadron at Creech Air Force Base in Nevada conducted the flight test on Sept. 10, the Air Force said in a press release.

A software upgrade expected to be rolled out to MQ-9s by the end of the calendar year made the expanded Hellfire capacity possible, the Air Force said.

In the past, Reapers could carry no more than four Hellfires, two on the outboard station of each wing, the report said.

But with the upgrade, stations that were previously used for fuel tanks or 500-pound bombs can be used for Hellfires.

Master Sgt. Melvin French, the program’s test system configuration manager, said in the release that the hardware and launchers that now can be used to carry Hellfires are the same as the original stations used, the report said.

“Aside from the extra hardware required to be on-hand, no other changes are required to support this new capability and added lethality,” French said in the release.

This was the first flight test of the MQ-9 Reaper carrying eight Hellfire missiles. (U.S. Air Force photo by Haley Stevens).

“The Reaper retains its flexibility to fly 500-pound bombs on any of these stations, instead of the AGM‑114s, when mission requirements dictate.”

Adding the flexibility to carry more Hellfires will let the Reaper meet the needs of both Air Combat Command and Air Force Special Operations Command, the report said.

“History has proven the MQ-9′s ability to provide aerial continuity and attack support for air and ground forces during counter-insurgency and close air support,” 556th commander Lt. Col. Michael Chmielewski said.

“Doubling the firepower of this high-endurance aircraft with Hellfires improves the lethality and agility of the MQ-9 over many combat roles, with an arsenal of highly versatile, accurate, and collateral-friendly weapons for all combatant commanders.”

In the past, the Air Force said, the Reaper has run out of firepower during its long missions, which sometimes resulted in waits for a freshly armed backup to arrive, the report said.

The Air Force wants the Reaper to be able to find and strike high-priority targets — some of whom are only vulnerable for fleeting periods of time — as well as defend friendly forces.

Giving the Reaper more firepower will allow it to keep engaging the enemy during its long sorties, which often go for hours on end, the report said.

Unfortunately, considering what the Reaper is being used for these days, “the enemy” is often mixed in with collateral damage — women and children who happen to be near the strike zone.

While the rate of enemy kills will no doubt increase with this added firepower, so too will innocent civilians — the people pushing the buttons won’t be any smarter.

In 2019, for example, a US drone strike intended to hit an Islamic State hideout in Afghanistan killed at least 30 civilians resting after a day’s labor in pine nut fields in the mountainous Wazir Tangi, eastern Nangarhar province, Reuters reported.

The United Nations says nearly 4,000 civilians were killed or wounded in the first half of the year. That included a big increase in casualties inflicted by government and US-led foreign forces.