SEOUL – South Korean supergroup and digital entertainment maestros BTS are winning new and wider plaudits than ever in an era when many musicians, bereft of live performances, face glum futures.

Could South Korea’s economy be similarly poised to prosper amid widespread and expanding Covid gloom?

Data published today suggests that answer may be “yes.”

Figures from the Bank of Korea found that from July to September 2020, South Korea’s GDP grew 1.9% over the second quarter, with its key growth engine being exports, which soared almost 16%.

Korea’s economic virility amid the unprecedented pandemic rests on three foundations.