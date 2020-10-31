Huawei's new Mate 40 smartphone line supports the digital yuan. Image: Twitter

Supporting the People’s Bank of China’s rollout of the digital yuan, Huawei has announced that its new smartphone will feature a built-in hardware wallet to store it.

Huawei said on its Weibo channel on Friday that the Mate 40 line of devices will feature “hardware-level security, controllable anonymous protection, and dual offline transactions.”

It’s the latest indication that the central bank digital currency (CBDC) is probably technically ready to be launched, Coindesk reports.

In a recent public trial in Shenzhen, selected residents were given 10 million digital yuan to spend using a smartphone app at thousands of stores set up with special point-of-sale devices, but the consumer response to it was lukewarm.

No release date has been announced, but it is expected to cost around $1,000.

