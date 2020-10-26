Register for “Can Iran and the US re-engage after the election?”

Hosted by Asia Times Editor Uwe Parpart and Deputy Editor (Business) David P. Goldman

October 28, 2020, 10 pm Hong Kong Time

Join us for a free webinar featuring Asia Times roving columnist Pepe Escobar and renowned Iran expert Mohammad Marandi as they discuss everything from daily life in Iran to what happens if Joe Biden wins the upcoming US election.

Marandi is considered one of the best explainers of Iran, its society and its politics to global audiences. Marandi was born in the US, fought in the Iran-Iraq war and is a distinguished academic with a wide following in the United States.

Professor Marandi and Escobar, who has been covering Iran for more than two decades, will discuss the Iran-US clash, from the Axis of Evil era, through the nuclear deal, all the way to the current “maximum pressure”.

They will talk about everyday life in Iran, the power of Shi’ism and the relationship with key actors – Pakistan, India, Afghanistan, Turkey and the deal with China.