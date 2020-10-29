Asia Times Financial is now live. Linking accurate news, insightful analysis and local knowledge with the ATF China Bond 50 Index, the world's first benchmark cross sector Chinese Bond Indices. Read ATF now.

Central Committee meetings of China’s Communist Party don’t make plans. They reveal plans long in maturation. The four-day Central Committee meeting that ended Tuesday only offered a sketch of a five-year plan centered on high-tech self-sufficiency and a shift toward the domestic market. But enough details of China’s economic goals are known to piece together […]