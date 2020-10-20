China’s Central Military Commission (CMC) has issued a document on advancing the training system to cultivate new-type military personnel, Xinhua News Agency reported on Monday.

The cultivation system should combine military institutional education, the training of troops and military professional education and ensure the system is in line with the reform of human resources policies, according to the document, which was approved by CMC chairman Xi Jinping.

The document called for more efforts to train a large number of high-quality and professional new-type military personnel with both integrity and the ability to provide powerful personnel and intellectual support for realizing the Communist Party of China’s goal of building a strong military in a new era and turning the people’s armed forces into world-class forces.

Virtual reality

The 2020 World Conference on Virtual Reality (VR) Industry kicked off Monday in Nanchang, the capital of east China’s Jiangxi province. Co-hosted by the Ministry of Industry and Information Technology (MIIT) and the provincial government of Jiangxi, the conference has been held each year in Nanchang since 2018.

With the theme “new opportunities, new prospects,” this year’s conference focuses on the key and common challenges in the VR industry development, discusses industry trends and solutions and illustrates the latest achievements in the field.

More than 160 exhibitors, including Huawei Technologies and Microsoft Corp, have presented their products and projects on VR, augmented reality (AR) and mixed reality (MR) technologies in an expo that covers an area of 30,000 square meters.

A list of China’s top 50 VR firms was unveiled during the conference, with electro-acoustic components manufacturer Goertek, Beijing Baidu Netcom Science and Technology Co Ltd and HTC Communication Co Ltd topping the list.

Chinese Vice-Premier Liu He said in a speech at the conference that China would strengthen international exchanges and cooperation and promote the development of the VR industry.

Wang Zhijun, the vice-minister of MIIT, said the ministry would help facilitate the high-quality development of China’s VR industry, accelerating the industrial integration of VR with other technologies, such as 5G and artificial intelligence.

Company news

Chinese e-commerce giant Alibaba Group on Monday announced it will invest approximately US$3.6 billion to acquire control of Sun Art Retail Group, a hypermarket and supermarket operator in China.

Alibaba will seal the transaction by acquiring 70.94% equity in A-RT Retail Holdings Ltd, which owns 51% of Sun Art, from French multinational Auchan Retail International S.A. and its subsidiaries.

The acquisition will double Alibaba’s aggregate direct and indirect stake to about 72% in the grocery chain, underpinning its “New Retail” strategy by further integrating online and offline resources in China’s retail sector.

Sun Art operates its hypermarket business under the brands Auchan and RT-Mart and has a fast-growing e-commerce business. It has more than 480 outlets across China.

The stories were compiled by Xu Jiangshan and first published at ATimesCN.com. They were translated by Nadeem Xu.