Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chinese President Xi Jinping will come face-to-face next month at a BRICS summit meeting in St Petersburg, Russia, marking the first encounter between the two leaders since Himalayan border tensions erupted in May.

Russia is expected to facilitate a bilateral meeting between Modi and Xi, with President Vladimir Putin likely to chair a three-way meeting on the BRICS event’s sidelines. Moscow maintains strong ties with both Asian giants, presenting a unique diplomatic opportunity for dialogue.

There is potential for a breakthrough, despite the rush among many Indian analysts to characterize the months-long, sky-high standoff at Ladakh as an outgrowth of naked Chinese “expansionism.” But that’s not the case: China has little to gain and much to lose by attacking India in the Himalayas.

Rather, China has more likely brought the long-standing border dispute to the forefront to create a buffer zone between the two sides’ militaries to prevent future provocative encounters and clashes, and restore a modicum of peace and stability until a final boundary settlement is reached.

The ball is now in India’s court. All eyes will thus be on the next India-China senior commanders’ meeting on October 12, an occasion that will help to set the diplomatic tone and perhaps reach a high-level understanding ahead of Modi and Xi’s expected meeting next month in Russia.

The meeting will allow Modi the opportunity to exhibit extraordinary statesmanship and break the high-stakes logjam. The fact that Modi has held a steady and firm line against what some have viewed as China’s aggression has been highly appreciated within the country.

Chinese President Xi Jinping and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi on September 4, 2017. Photo: Agencies

The nation has similar confidence in the Indian armed forces’ capability to safeguard the country’s territorial integrity. The top brass has assured the nation that India’s military is more than a match for China’s People’s Liberation Army, even if that’s not entirely clearly the case to strategic analysts.

Public perceptions and national morale matter at such critical junctures. Hawks in the Indian strategic community have clamored to give China a “bloody nose”, particularly after China killed at least 20 Indian troops in a border clash in August.

Others have hinted at playing the “Tibet card” against China, a somewhat bellicose message that will have gone down badly in Beijing but has contributed to building public morale at home.

At the same time, the Indian government has refused to be bullied by Beijing, including into accepting “status quo” or “status quo ante” lines on the dispute. In such a complex situation of pluses and minuses, Modi’s ability to take difficult decisions should not be underestimated.

Make no mistake, Modi’s standing and popularity is soaring high, far above that of any other Indian politician. Modi is also better placed than ex-Indian leader Jawaharlal Nehru in many respects at a comparable point in the chronicle of Sino-Indian relations.

There are currently no coteries wearing him down with confusing advice; nor does he fear mutiny within his own party, as Nehru did during his border tensions with China, which culminated in the disastrous 1962 border war.

In the final analysis, resolving the current border tensions will come down to Modi’s political call. It is thus imperative to take a full spectrum view of India’s political economy in projecting what may or may not happen next.

Despite all the alarmist headlines, the coronavirus has infected only a tiny segment of the country’s mammoth population of 1.4 billion, representing less than a half percent or so of the populace. The associated economic crisis is more problematic, as the pandemic’s “known unknowns” are still far too many to fully grasp its scale and effect.

People hold umbrellas distributed by volunteers to maintain social distancing in a market in Chennai. Photo: Arun Sankar/AFP

India needs all the help it can get to galvanize recovery. It faces a favorable environment internationally, with the challenge lying in how to remodel the nation’s non-alignment of the Cold War era. Non-alignment is an optimal tool for India to pursue present-day geoeconomics and that is arguably how it needs to prioritize its world view.

The late US president John Kennedy’s wisdom about crisis yielding unique opportunities may be more important than ever today for India’s leadership. Paradoxically, the standoff in eastern Ladakh has brought clarity regarding China’s intentions. China’s priority lies primarily in ensuring the security of Aksai Chin and the highway that connects Tibet with Xinjiang.

India unilaterally altered the status quo through its August 5 decision last year to bifurcate the state of Jammu & Kashmir and create a separate administrative division for Ladakh to be administered directly from Delhi. That resulted in the drawing of a new map that subsequently showed Aksai Chin as part of Ladakh.

China reacted sharply at the diplomatic level and when that failed to produce results, it proceeded to change the on the ground status quo. China’s motivation is to engage India meaningfully on the border situation, which holds profound consequences for the security of the Aksai Chin region.

China’s core concerns can be gleaned from President Xi’s remarks while addressing the Central Symposium on Tibet Work in Beijing on August 29, where he said, “ensure national security and enduring peace and stability (of Tibet), steadily improve people’s lives, maintain a good environment, solidify border defense and ensure frontier security,” as Xinhua reported.

An Indian perspective on the border disputes. Image: Mapsofindia

If an understanding can be reached to resolve the border issues in eastern Ladakh, now sagging bilateral ties can quickly be revived.

If Modi’s government is ready to address the boundary question with a view towards reaching a final settlement before general elections in 2024, the stage will be set for a resumption of healthy ties.

Moreover, if the threads can be picked up from where Nehru and Chinese Premier Zhou Enlai left off at their April 1960 meeting in Delhi, it would represent a giant step forward for the two Asian giants.

Realistically speaking, a boundary settlement would rely on the two countries accepting with minor concessions the MacMohan Line in Arunachal Pradesh and the Chinese claim line in the western sector, as enunciated in Premier Chou’s letter to Nehru on November 7, 1959.

Only with a far-sighted view of the bilateral relationship can a give-and-take path be navigated. In India’s current highly-polarized political climate, it is likely too much to expect a consensus involving the opposition.

That’s because it would potentially set the diplomatic compass in a direction that could see Modi emerge as a towering man of history, significantly where Nehru once failed spectacularly.

But if India is set to enjoy a peace dividend with China underwritten by a border resolution, detractors will see the writing on the wall. For compromise is not alien to the Indian ethos, nor is living peacefully with its neighbors.