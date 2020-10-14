Here are the IMF’s latest economic growth projections for 2020 and 2021, published Tuesday in a quarterly update to the World Economic Outlook (WEO).

The table shows GDP growth forecasts in percentages, with the change from the June WEO in parentheses.

2020 2021 World -4.4 (+0.8) 5.2 (-0.2) Advanced economies -5.8 (+2.3) 3.9 (-0.9) United States -4.3 (+3.7) 3.1 (-1.4) Euro area -8.3 (+1.9) 5.2 (-0.8) Germany -6.0 (+1.8) 4.2 (-1.2) France -9.8 (+2.7) 6.0 (-1.3) Italy -10.6 (+2.2) 5.2 (-1.1) Spain -12.8 (0.0) 7.2 (+0.9) Japan -5.3 (+0.5) 2.3 (-0.1) Britain -9.8 (+0.4) 5.9 (-0.4) Canada -7.1 (+1.3) 5.2 (+0.3) Emerging & developing economies -3.3 (-0.2) 6.0 (+0.2) Russia -4.1 (+2.5) 2.8 (-1.3) Developing Asia -1.7 (-0.9) 8.0 (+0.6) China 1.9 (+0.9) 8.2 (0.0) India -10.3 (-5.8) 8.8 (+2.8) Latin America & Caribbean -8.1 (+1.3) 3.6 (-0.1) Brazil -5.8 (+3.3) 2.8 (-0.8) Mexico -9.0 (+1.5) 3.5 (+0.2) Middle East & Central Asia -4.1 (+0.4) 3.0 (-0.5) Sub-Saharan Africa -3.0 (+0.2) 3.1 (-0.3) South Africa -8.0 (0.0) 3.0 (-0.5) World Trade Volume -10.4 (+1.5) 8.3 (+0.3)

– AFP