Here are the IMF’s latest economic growth projections for 2020 and 2021, published Tuesday in a quarterly update to the World Economic Outlook (WEO).
The table shows GDP growth forecasts in percentages, with the change from the June WEO in parentheses.
|2020
|2021
|World
|-4.4 (+0.8)
|5.2 (-0.2)
|Advanced economies
|-5.8 (+2.3)
|3.9 (-0.9)
|United States
|-4.3 (+3.7)
|3.1 (-1.4)
|Euro area
|-8.3 (+1.9)
|5.2 (-0.8)
|Germany
|-6.0 (+1.8)
|4.2 (-1.2)
|France
|-9.8 (+2.7)
|6.0 (-1.3)
|Italy
|-10.6 (+2.2)
|5.2 (-1.1)
|Spain
|-12.8 (0.0)
|7.2 (+0.9)
|Japan
|-5.3 (+0.5)
|2.3 (-0.1)
|Britain
|-9.8 (+0.4)
|5.9 (-0.4)
|Canada
|-7.1 (+1.3)
|5.2 (+0.3)
|Emerging & developing economies
|-3.3 (-0.2)
|6.0 (+0.2)
|Russia
|-4.1 (+2.5)
|2.8 (-1.3)
|Developing Asia
|-1.7 (-0.9)
|8.0 (+0.6)
|China
|1.9 (+0.9)
|8.2 (0.0)
|India
|-10.3 (-5.8)
|8.8 (+2.8)
|Latin America & Caribbean
|-8.1 (+1.3)
|3.6 (-0.1)
|Brazil
|-5.8 (+3.3)
|2.8 (-0.8)
|Mexico
|-9.0 (+1.5)
|3.5 (+0.2)
|Middle East & Central Asia
|-4.1 (+0.4)
|3.0 (-0.5)
|Sub-Saharan Africa
|-3.0 (+0.2)
|3.1 (-0.3)
|South Africa
|-8.0 (0.0)
|3.0 (-0.5)
|World Trade Volume
|-10.4 (+1.5)
|8.3 (+0.3)
– AFP