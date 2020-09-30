While it may sound like a science-fiction pipe dream from outer space, US Space Command officials are adamant that one day, it will deploy warfighters into orbit.

But don’t expect to see Arnold Schwarzenegger types in cool space suits, firing at reptilian alien creatures anytime soon. (Although, that would be cool.)

“I think that will happen, but it’s a long way off. … But at some point, yes, we will be putting humans into space,” Maj. Gen. John Shaw, head of the Combined Force Space Component Command at US. Space Command, said during a discussion hosted by AFWERX.

“They may be operating command centers somewhere in the lunar environment or someplace else,” he said in response to questions posed by Rick Tumlinson of the Space Frontier Foundation.

Space Force officials, wary of being confused with NASA, usually shy away from questions about whether military personnel will go to the Final Frontier themselves, Air Force magazine reported.

But experts have split on whether a Space Force astronaut corps is a good idea in the next couple of decades, if at all.

“For us, it remains focused on our commanders in the field. So that’s why we’ve gone there— not because we’re battling for control of the moon or Mars, but because we have to ensure space capabilities are there for the folks on the ground,” Space Force Vice Commander Lt. Gen. David D. Thompson said in February.

“That opportunity to be an astronaut inside the Space Force today is almost zero.”

Former Air Force Secretary Heather Wilson argues that protecting the national security enterprise’s approximately 120 satellites doesn’t require putting people in space.

“There is no manned military flight and no need for it — certainly in the next 10-20 years,” Wilson said. “Some people talk about protecting space commerce. That is pretty far away and [it is] not clear that manned operations would be the best way to do that.”

Jeffrey Kluger of Time magazine was even more critical.

Military space technology has not progressed nearly as far as aviation had by the middle of the last century, Kluger wrote.

The hardware does not remotely exist for solo pilots to fly heroic dogfights in low Earth orbit.

It doesn’t even exist for the kind of robotic space war that Reagan envisioned with his Strategic Defense Initiative (SDI), which burned through US$30 billion from 1983 to 1993 trying to come up with S-ray lasers, sub-atomic particle beams and electromagnetic rail guns, all to shoot down incoming missiles — and came away with nothing.

In saying that, China has not been coy about its drive to develop an offensive satellite destruction capability, while Russia has been nothing but clear about its hopes to regain superpower status — on the land and the sea, and in the air and in space.

Kluger concluded: Humanity’s savage and yet ingenious nature being what it is, there may well be a time when we have the tools for actual warriors to do battle in actual space. A space force then would then be a very good thing. But that time isn’t now.

Officials have said the Space Force could eventually expand its mission beyond protecting Earth-bound warfighters by watching over assets such as communications and GPS satellites and potentially even defending human space flights, with members headed into space themselves, Military.com reported.

This possibility has also been evident through the service’s messaging. For example, Space Force challenges new or potential troops to think beyond what’s possible here on Earth in its advertisements, two of which debuted in May.

The fledgling service asks viewers to ponder: “Maybe your purpose on this planet isn’t on this planet” in one commercial; in the other, a Space Force member appears in a space suit.

Media coverage on the concept of a military Space Force has been conflated with commercial space and civil space operations, for which NASA is responsible.

For example, In the Steve Carell Netflix comedy “Space Force,” one of the service’s critical missions is to successfully execute war games in space suits and later to put “boots on the moon.”

Even President Donald Trump’s reelection campaign has contributed to the confusion. For example, the Trump 2020 campaign in 2018 publicized a range of Space Force logos, including one depicting a space shuttle blasting off with the words, “Mars Awaits.”

Space Force has since unveiled its official logo.

SpaceX’s successful launch of two NASA astronauts from US soil to the International Space Station — and their subsequent return — prompted new questions about how the civilian and military agencies may work together on future space ventures, Air Force magazine reported.

The Space Force currently handles rocket launch ranges in Florida and California, watches for ballistic missile shots around the globe, and manages the Global Positioning System constellation and other daily satellite operations.

It was created to focus on beating out China and Russia as the dominant space power and to deter aggression, not to fight aliens or build a Death Star.

It is plausible that, in a future where NASA and commercial industry have set up shop on the moon, the Space Force could be nearby to protect people and hardware, Air Force magazine reported.

Some see the Space Force becoming a sort of celestial Coast Guard for search-and-rescue missions. Others say the newest branch of the military doesn’t need to put people in space for routine operations or to mount an effective offense or defense.

While humans regularly head to and from the International Space Station, and multiple countries are planning to establish a lasting presence on the moon, “space isn’t all that habitable for humans,” Shaw said. “We’ve learned that since our early space days.”

Military facilities in space may be partially autonomous, so humans wouldn’t need to man them around the clock in person, he added.

The Space Force wants its satellites to gradually be able to manage themselves, including automatic software upgrades or maneuvers if threatened.

“The best robots that humans have ever created are probably satellites … They’re incredible machines, and we’re only getting better,” Shaw said.

“With machine learning and artificial intelligence, we’re going to have an awful lot of automated and autonomous systems operating [on] Earth and lunar orbit and solar orbit in the days and years to come, doing national security space activity.”

— Air Force magazine, Military.com