BANGKOK – Thailand’s Office of Trade Competition Commission (OTCC) soon needs to make the toughest decision of its 21-year uneventful existence, a ruling that could mark a watershed for the kingdom’s top conglomerates and future overall competitiveness. Specifically, the OTCC will decide on whether the March 6 agreement by the Charoen Pokphand Group (CP) to […]
A monopoly moment of truth for Thailand
Some believe CP Group’s $10.6 billion bid for Tesco Lotus stores will tilt kingdom’s retail sector unfairly in its favor