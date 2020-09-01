The US Navy is starting to deploy new anti-ship missiles and is improving its missile defenses in response to the challenge from China after a number of US Department of Defense-sponsored simulations showed the US would lose in a naval battle with China. 

While it is still a few years before full operational capability is reached, the renewed US naval force offers a serious challenge to China's growing naval power and offers a response to the dire predictions of wargame simulations. 

Down the road a little farther, the US Navy and Air Force will also have hypersonic missiles, although the timetables are not yet clear when the missiles will be ready for deployment.

To continue reading, please log in to your AT+ Premium account. Not yet a member? Please signup for AT+ Premium monthly membership, AT+ Premium yearly membership, AT+ Premium Access membership or AT+ Premium Day Pass.