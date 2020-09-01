The US Navy is starting to deploy new anti-ship missiles and is improving its missile defenses in response to the challenge from China after a number of US Department of Defense-sponsored simulations showed the US would lose in a naval battle with China.

While it is still a few years before full operational capability is reached, the renewed US naval force offers a serious challenge to China's growing naval power and offers a response to the dire predictions of wargame simulations.

Down the road a little farther, the US Navy and Air Force will also have hypersonic missiles, although the timetables are not yet clear when the missiles will be ready for deployment.