Wars happen because the opposing sides have different views of the likely outcome. In the Sino-American tech war, though, both Chinese and American tech company executives argued that America’s semiconductor giants would be the losers. The outlier is the Trump Administration, which appears to believe that it can beat China in a tech war. Commenting […]
US chip industry won’t survive tech war, Chinese experts say
US semiconductor companies need revenue from the China market in order to innovate and prosper