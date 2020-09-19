Perseverance is paying off for the Chinese space industry, which is growing by leaps and bounds — especially in the area of remote sensing satellites.

Just three days after losing a high-resolution satellites due to an apparent problem with its upper stage, China pressed on, launching nine new satellites for the Jilin-1 remote sensing constellation from a barge out at sea.

The launch of the nine Jilin-1 Gaofen-03 satellites — which was carried out without a hitch — took place last week using the Long March-11H rocket, NASA Spaceflight online reported.



Launched from the De Bo 3 launch platform, all mission preparations and countdown operations were conducted from the command and control ship Bei Hai Jiu 101, NASA reported.

The Jilin-1 Gaofen-03 (Jilin-1 High Resolution-03) satellites are a group of nine satellites for the Jilin-1 EO satellite constellation. With a mass of less than 40 kg, the group includes three video satellites and six push-broom satellites.

Developed by Changguang Satellite Technology Co. Ltd., and fully inheriting the mature technical principles of the Jilin-1 Gaofen-03A satellite, the new satellites adopt a lightweight structural design, NASA reported.

They include an integrated electronic system, high-resolution ultra-light Innovative technologies – such as low-cost quantitative cameras – and have the characteristics of low cost, low power consumption, low weight, and high-resolution observation capacity.

Launched from the De Bo 3 launch platform, all mission preparations and countdown operations were conducted from the command and control ship Bei Hai Jiu 101. Credit: CALT.

After being inserted on the Jilin-1 constellation, the new satellites will provide users in the forestry, agriculture, grassland, ocean, resources, environment, and other industries with richer remote sensing data and product service, NASA reported.

The Jilin-1 satellite constellation was developed on China’s Jilin Province and is the country’s first self-developed remote sensing satellite for commercial use. Data is aimed to help clients forecast and mitigate geological disasters, as well as shorten the time scale for the exploration of natural resourcess

Jilin, one of the country’s oldest industrial bases, is developing its satellite industry in a new economic drive. The original plan was to launch 60 satellites by 2020 and 138 by 2030, NASA reported.

The Long March-11 (Chang Zheng-11) is a small solid-fueled quick-reaction launch vehicle developed by the China Academy of Launch Vehicle Technology to provide an easy to operate quick-reaction launch vehicle. It can remain in storage for a prolonged period to launch on short notice.

The vehicle has a liftoff mass of 58,000 kg, developing 120.000 kg/f, launching a 350 kg cargo into a 700 km SSO (Sun Synchronous Orbit).