Police have raided Bithumb, the largest cryptocurrency exchange in South Korea, for the second time, according to Cointelegraph, which cited a Seoul Shinmun report.

The Seoul Metropolitan Police Agency conducted additional search and seizure checks at Bithumb’s headquarters in the Gangnam District on September 7.

A police official reportedly said that the latest investigations aim to secure additional evidence related to existing allegations against Lee Jung-hoon, chairman of board at Bithumb Korea and Bithumb Holdings.

As reported by Cointelegraph, the executive is purportedly accused of major financial fraud involving the BXA token. Promoted as Bithumb’s native token, BXA token has never been launched or listed. Through promoting BXA token, Jung-hoon allegedly became involved in a high-level fraud that reportedly caused investor damages of 30 billion won ($25 million).