Let’s face it … the head of Russia’s secretive assassination squad, Unit 29155, needs to find a new job, and fast.

He failed … again. And worse yet, it was messy. So, so messy.

Hey, when all roads lead to Rome, it’s pretty hard to ignore.

The Russian military intelligence organization tasked with foreign assassinations and other activities aimed at destabilizing European countries, was supposed to have killed Russian opposition political Aleksei Navalny.

But they didn’t, did they.

As a matter of fact, Navalny triumphantly posted a message on social media saying that his path to recovery after being poisoned with a Novichok nerve agent is “clear” but “long.”

He’s back. And Vlad (that Putin fellow) ain’t gonna like that.

In a statement issued via his Instagram account on September 19, Navalny also posted a photograph of himself walking down stairs inside the Berlin hospital where he is being treated after falling ill in August aboard a domestic Russian airline, Radio Free Europe/Liberty reported.

Navalny said in the post that he still has difficulty walking up the stairs.

“Let me tell you about my recovery,” Navalny wrote. “It’s a clear path now, albeit long…Now I’m a guy whose legs are shaking when he takes the stairs, but at least is thinking, ‘Oh, that’s the stairs! People use it to go up. I probably should look for an elevator.”

Not so long ago, Navalny said, he would “just stand and stare dumbly.”

Navalny also described his thought processes after he first came out of an induced coma at Charite hospital in Berlin, saying he previously “did not recognize people and could not understand how to talk.”

Russian opposition leader Aleksei Navalny is now able to walk, releasing some photos of himself from the Berlin hospital where he is recovering from a poisoning incident in Russia. Credit: Instagram.

Navalny wrote: “The doctor visited me every morning and said, ‘Aleksei, I brought you a whiteboard. Let’s think what word to write on it’.”

“It made me desperate, because even though I could generally understand what the doctor wanted from me, I couldn’t understand where to get those words from,” he said. “In what place in my head do they appear? Where to find a word and how to make it mean something? All of that was utterly unclear. However, I didn’t know how to express my despair as well and was just silent.”

Navalny fell ill suddenly on August 20 while on a Russian commercial flight from Siberia. He was medically evacuated to Germany at the request of his wife several days later, the report said.

Doctors in Berlin removed Navalny from a medically induced coma on September 7, saying his condition had improved but that it was unclear what long-term effects the “severe poisoning” would have on his health.

Germany says laboratory tests in three countries have determined the 44-year-old anti-corruption campaigner and Kremlin critic was poisoned with a Novichok nerve agent, and Western governments have demanded an explanation and an investigation from Russia, the report said.

Russian investigators — as usual — said on September 19 that they have not uncovered any evidence so far that might lead to criminal charges.

But Navalny’s team says a water bottle removed from his hotel room in the Siberian city of Tomsk after he fell critically ill had been taken to Germany and also was found to have traces of a Novichok nerve agent, the report said.

The calling card of Unit 29155.