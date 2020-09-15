Israel on Tuesday inked twin diplomatic treaties with the United Arab Emirates and Bahrain, offering a diplomatic boon to the Trump administration, and paving the way for a deal with Saudi Arabia.

“We’re here this afternoon to change the course of history. After decades of division and conflict, we mark the dawn of a new Middle East,” said US President Donald Trump, speaking to a crowd gathered on the White House lawn.

The foreign ministers of the UAE and Bahrain signed the agreement on behalf of their respective nations, while Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu took the decision to fly in personally to sign in place of his foreign minister, a testament to the importance of the deal to the Israeli premier.

The “Abraham Accords,” named to emphasize the shared belief in the Prophet Abraham in Judaism and Islam, are the first between Israel and the Arab world since Jordan in 1994 and Egypt in 1979.

But this time, the countries in question have no shared border and the most significant conflict between them was the Arab oil embargo nearly half a century ago. Most significantly, relations between them have long been an open secret. The Abraham Accords are thus expected to usher in a far warmer engagement than currently seen with Egypt or Jordan.

“They are friends,” said Trump.