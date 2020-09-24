Hong Kong will be playing host, albeit virtually, to a major international blockchain event in November.

Industry leaders from across the world are expected to participate in Hong Kong Blockchain Week 2020, which will be held on November 17-19.

The core event, which is being organized by The NexChange Group, will be the Block O2O Virtual Global Summit on November 18. The conference will look back at what 2020 has brought to the development of the industry and provide a platform for discussions about the range of applications blockchain technology can offer across different industries.

Hong Kong and the Greater Bay Area have become a testing ground for a digital currency/ electronic payment project (commonly known as the digital yuan) launched by the People’s Bank of China, and conference speakers will take a deep dive into the pioneering initiative.

Blockchain Week will showcase a range of events, including an official Virtual Welcome Event on November 17 for VIPs and speakers; a DeFi Day on November 19 featuring a series of online meetings and webinars about blockchain for decentralized finance; and the online ceremony of the world’s first international TADS Awards 2020 on November 18.

Juwan Lee, chairman of NexChange, said: “Hong Kong Blockchain Week bridges many industries that are being transformed by blockchain technology and the opportunities it has brought. We expect to bring together those who decide the future of these industries today: investors, governments, media, and entrepreneurs from around the world.”

For more information about the event, visit https://www.hkblockchainweek.net/ or contact info@nexchange.com.