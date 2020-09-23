There are three categories of statesmen: those addicted to Twitter (Donald Trump, Narendra Modi, Javad Zarif, et al); those who shun it (Vladimir Putin, Angela Merkel, Xi Jinping, et al); and those with selective uses for the micro-blogging app.

Sri Lankan Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa falls into the third category.

Rajapaksa was unusually active one day last week. He tweeted a message of congratulations to the new Japanese prime minister and thereafter turned to convey “warm wishes” and “success and the best of health” on Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s 70th birthday. No surprises there.

But his third tweet was breathtaking. Four hours after his message to Modi, Rajapaksa tweeted: “The Actg. Amb. of China & other dignitaries joined me in a tour of inspection of the Colombo #portcity project that is completing #6yrs since it was conceptualized by both President Xi Jingping [sic] of #China & myself. Tried my hand at a round of golf as well while we were there.”

Rajapaksa playing golf on Chinese turf on Modi’s 70th birthday? Three big developments in the geopolitics of Sri Lanka may explain it.

First, on August 26, the US State Department announced sanctions against 24 Chinese state-owned enterprises, including several subsidiaries of China Communications Construction Company (CCCC), which was described as “one of the leading contractors used by Beijing in its global ‘One Belt One Road’ strategy.”

Washington has messaged that China “must not be allowed to use CCCC and other state-owned enterprises as weapons to impose an expansionist agenda.”

Sri Lankan Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa, Chinese Ambassador to Sri Lanka Cheng Xueyuan and guests look at a proposed construction model of Port City on December 7, 2019. Photo: AFP/Tharaka Basnayaka/NurPhoto

In a background briefing on the subject, a senior State Department official in Washington pointedly referred to Sri Lanka, saying: “In Sri Lanka, there have been long-standing accusations of corruption and bribery involving China Harbor Engineering Corp and the Hambantota Port project, which is very well known in the Belt and Road story.”

And in what appeared to be a reference to India, he also claimed: “The kind of concerns that we have … are very widely shared and increasingly widely shared, and we know that other countries obviously are looking at scrutinizing their policies with respect to their diverse relationships with China in terms of business, academic exchange, visa, and much else.”

From all appearances, a renewed US-Indian move is afoot to undermine China’s Belt and Road projects in Sri Lanka, especially the flag carrier – Colombo Port City, which a CCCC subsidiary is executing. Indian officials have forecast that big trouble awaits the Colombo Port City project.

The US sanctions come at a time when Chinese-built infrastructure projects such as the Hambantota Port, Mattala International Airport or the upcoming Colombo Port City are lobbying for investment from foreign investors.

A Colombo-based commentator wrote: “Sri Lanka is confronted with the hard reality of geopolitics … Sri Lanka’s external environment has drastically changed … [but] our domestic needs for large-scale investments for infrastructure development have not.

“China remains the place to go … China would be the only large economy to record positive economic growth this year … [India] has recorded negative growth of 16%. Domestic worries would leave little appetite for an expansive [Indian] economic engagement abroad.”

US Defence Secretary Mark Esper has been busy on the phone. Credit: Handout.

Be that as it may, in a related development only four days later, US Defense Secretary Mark Esper telephoned Sri Lankan President Gotabaya Rajapaksa on August 30 to discuss “their shared commitment to a free and open Indo-Pacific that ensures the sovereignty of all nations.”

The Pentagon readout said: “Reviewing common bilateral defense priorities, they noted opportunities to enhance military professionalization, counterterrorism and maritime security cooperation. Both leaders expressed their commitment to expanding bilateral defense relations and to advancing shared interests.”

Esper later tweeted that he discussed “the international security environment” with President Rajapaksa.

Curiously, Esper also “urged continued progress on reconciliation and human rights in Sri Lanka.” In effect, he threatened Rajapaksa, under whose stewardship as Sri Lankan defense secretary – while a US citizen still – the bloodiest phase of the war against the Liberation Tigers of Tamil Eelam (LTTE) took place.

That was indeed an extraordinary phone call – the first in living memory from a US defense chief to a Sri Lankan president. Esper made the call while on a visit to Guam on yet another Quad mission to counter China.

Colombo has kept mum about the real purpose of Esper’s call. The point is, Washington expects Colombo to finalize a Status of Forces Agreement (SOFA) with the US, the handing over of Colombo Port’s Eastern Terminal to India and a US$480 million grant agreement with the Millennium Challenge Corporation (MCC, an instrument of US foreign policy).

Washington is insisting on an immediate response so that US-Sri Lanka defense cooperation can be integrated into the Quad strategies in the Indian Ocean region.

A Chinese laborer works at a construction site on reclaimed land on February 24, 2020, part of a Chinese-funded project for Port City, in Colombo. Photo: AFP/Ishara S Kodikara

Sri Lankan nationalists oppose the transfer of a Colombo Port terminal to India and any erosion in the country’s strategic autonomy.

Foreign Secretary Jayanath Colombage said in a recent interview: “We have to balance. The president has outlined a few specific things. Sri Lanka should be a neutral country. Sri Lanka does not want to be caught up in the power game.”

What emerges is that the close coordination between Washington and New Delhi to counter China in recent years has become the geopolitics of Sri Lanka; it’s no longer an issue of Tamil repression. India used to regard Sri Lanka as its back yard and resented foreign military presence there and leveraged the Tamil problem to that end.

But under Modi, the Quadrilateral Security Dialogue has become the principal locomotive of India’s regional strategies.

The first major US-Indian project was the successful regime change in Sri Lanka in 2015. Since then, India has been working hard to create underpinnings for a US military presence in the Maldives.

These efforts came to fruition on September 10, when the Maldives and the US signed a framework for defense and security relationship with a view to “deepen engagement and cooperation in support of maintaining peace and security in the Indian Ocean … and promote a free and open Indo-Pacific.”

It is against such a backdrop that we need to assess a third development that is unfolding on the Sri Lankan political landscape: President Rajapaksa’s announcement three days after the phone call from Esper proposing a new constitution for the country, signaling changes to its electoral system and the restoration of the executive presidency.

Of course, the drafting of a new constitution will be time-consuming. It will also probably mean that all mega decisions will be relegated to the back burner – the SOFA, award of Colombo Port to India, MCC agreement, etc.

Chinese President Xi Jinping and Sri Lankan President Mahinda Rajapaksa as Xi formally opens the start of work on the Chinese-funded $1.4 billion Colombo port city on September 17, 2014. Photo: AFP/Lakruwan Wanniarachchi

And Esper may have to remain patient. This may in all probability get carried over to beyond November 3.

Meanwhile, Mahinda Rajapaksa’s visit to Colombo Port City last week underscored that the BRI projects in Sri Lanka are non-negotiable. Rajapaksa said during the site visit that the Colombo Port City project will be Sri Lanka’s main income source in the years to come.

He thanked the Chinese government for funding the project.

To my mind, having worked in Sri Lanka as a diplomat in the early and mid-1980s when India was actively promoting the Tamil militant groups, I cannot but admire the tenacity of that small country’s diplomacy and statecraft to constantly think up ideas to navigate diplomatic minefields and preserve the country’s strategic autonomy while also carrying India along.

From such a perspective, Mahinda Rajapaksa’s brilliant move this month to ban the slaughtering of cows in Sri Lanka was a shrewd initiative. Sri Lankans, 99% of whom are meat eaters, will instead make do with imported beef.

To be sure, the tough, wily Sri Lankan leader is aware of the seamless possibilities of bovine politics in the subcontinent, which has an economic dimension, a religious dimension and a political dimension.

Rajapaksa may now add a diplomatic dimension to it as well. The powers that be who rule the roost in New Delhi would have received the news from across the Palk Strait with ecstatic joy and fraternal feelings of kinship. Between the cow and the Quad, their preference is a foregone conclusion.

The heart of the matter is that both Rajapaksa and Modi have learned from their past mistakes. Rajapaksa erred in his overconfidence that he could outwit New Delhi, and didn’t take notice of the GM seeds, genetically modified in the Indian and American labs, being secretly planted right beneath his feet, until the sturdy growth uprooted him in 2015.

This time around, Rajapaksa made sure that the ground beneath his feet is made of concrete where not a blade of grass grows. Modi too has understood that Rajapaksa is a “forever politician” India has to live with.

Splitting a political party and doing horse-trading over fickle-minded politicians comes easy to the Indian strategists, but engineering defections from a tightly knit family is difficult, and may prove ultimately futile.

This article was produced in partnership by Indian Punchline and Globetrotter, a project of the Independent Media Institute, which provided it to Asia Times.

M K Bhadrakumar is a former Indian diplomat.