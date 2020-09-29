China is a world leader in blockchain adoption, accounting for about half – 4,435 – of the total number of blockchain patent applications, according to a new report.

The 2020 Blockchain Industry Development Report, which was jointly compiled by Tsinghua University, Peking University and China Institute of Communications, was released at the 2020 China International Blockchain Technology and Application Conference in Nanchang, capital of east China’s Jiangxi Province.

“The new generation of information technologies such as blockchain, big data, Internet of Things and artificial intelligence now show a trend of mutual integration, jointly serving as the foundation of the digital economy,” said Chen Xiaohong, an academic with the Chinese Academy of Engineering.

In October 2019, President Xi Jinping called for the country to accelerate its adoption of blockchain technology to drive innovation.

Read: China’s bear hug for the blockchain