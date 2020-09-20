Retired American executive Tom Coyner has been travelling Asia-wide since 1970 – and wherever he has gone, his camera has gone with him. Taking a special interest in the region’s traditions, cultures and religions, he has captured Asians at work, at worship, at home and at play.
Naturally, many of his subjects have been families and children.
In this gallery, Coyner presents portraits and snapshots of children and their various guardians from across the region. The most common arrangement has been mother and child, but often older siblings, teachers and family employees are also presented.
Our journey starts with the sunrise in the east, in Tahiti, then traverses the region on a westward course, ending in India.
To see more of Coyner’s photos on this topic, please click here
