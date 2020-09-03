Both bitcoin and gold have been popular with investors looking for an alternative to US dollars. Photo: iStock

China says Trump is bluffing on WeChat ban – Click to know more

If bitcoin continues on its current price trajectory, it will become a “digital version of gold,” according to one of Bloomberg Intelligence’s top analysts.

“The primary attributes that underpin the price of gold and bitcoin – limited supply, store of value, diversifier and quasi-currency – will persist in a world of unprecedented quantitative easing, in our view. The benchmark crypto has won the adoption race among myriad copycats and is maturing into a digital version of gold,” wrote Mike McGlone in his latest crypto report.

“Limited supply vs increasing demand is the bottom-line for bitcoin, with macroeconomic underpinnings that support its march toward the market cap of gold, at a price of $500,000 by some estimates.”

While McGlone is generally long-term bearish on altcoins, he believes the stablecoin Tether, which allows users to transact in US dollars, will have a synergistic relationship with bitcoin, which will serve as a store of value like gold.

“Mass adoption of the Tether stablelcoin has negative ramifications for most crypto assets and positive implications for a solitary digital equivalent of gold: bitcoin.”

He continued, “Bitcoin appears as a resting bull market on the back of gold, in our view. Declining volatility – notably vs. equities and gold – indicate bitcoin is gaining an upper hand.

“Bitcoin’s price should keep appreciating for similar macroeconomic reasons that help gold. Like the metal, the benchmark crypto’s bull-market has corrected sharply and had a period of disdain. Fundamentally and technically, a bitcoin base for recovery is firming, but the broader crypto market appears driven more by speculative excesses.”

McGlone believes the current pullback – bitcoin’s price was $10,702 at the time of writing, down from over $12K – is nothing to be concerned about as it has found a new base of support at $10K and will follow gold as it moves higher in response to expansionist monetary policy.

“We see little to halt the ‘gold higher, bitcoin following’ pattern, other than normal bull-market nuances of back-and-fill from extended levels. Old resistance about $10,000 is now good bitcoin support.”

Asia Times Financial is now live. Linking accurate news, insightful analysis and local knowledge with the ATF China Bond 50 Index, the world's first benchmark cross sector Chinese Bond Indices. Read ATF now. 