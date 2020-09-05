Since first setting foot on Asian soil in 1970, American Tom Coyner has traveled widely across the region, photographing its denizens. Now retired in Seoul, South Korea, he has taken a special interest in traditional cultures, in religious sites and in related practices.

His gallery below showcases Asians at play. Coyner’s camera captures amateurs engaged in impromptu, at-home entertainment and professionals and semi-professionals performing fine and modern arts for audiences and cameras. His subjects range from folk dancers to classical musicians; from puppeteers to buskers; and from country music ensembles to K-popsters.

The gallery takes us on an east-west course across the region, with our journey beginning in Polynesia and concluding in India.

An extended family and friends sing and dance on a beach on Mo’orea, French Polynesia. Photo: Tom Coyner

A Polynesian family breaks into yet another jam session as they travel home by boat. Photo: Tom Coyner

A busker in Tokyo’s Asakusa district feigns whispering directions to her trained Macaque monkey. Photo: Tom Coyner

A girl band struts its stuff at the Rotary International Convention, near Seoul. Photo: Tom Coyner

On a Sunday in January 1975, traditional Korean dancers perform for TV in Changdeok Palace, Seoul. Photo: Tom Coyner

A high-pitched repartee takes place between two Peking Opera actresses in Taipei, Taiwan. Photo: Tom Coyner

Actors perform during filming at a movie set in Taipei in 1979. Photo: Tom Coyner

Mongolian ranchers and their wives, after feasting on goat and vodka, step out onto the summer steppe to dance – accompanied only by their own voices. Photo: Tom Coyner

A Balinese dancer portrays a princess in the famed Monkey Dance. Photo: Tom Coyner

A Thai dancer elegantly glides through her moves at Bangkok’s Erawan Museum. Photo: Tom Coyner.

Yeehaw! A country music extravaganza underway at a wedding in KhaoYai, Thailand. Photo: Tom Coyner

Myanmar traditional puppeteers do their thing at an outdoor evening performance in Bagan. Photo: Tom Coyner

A Buddhist temple dance in Bhutan. Photo: Tom Coyner

Farming women celebrate Lunar New Year in one of their homes in central Bhutan. Photo: Tom Coyner

A horn player leads a religious procession to a Hindu temple in the alleys of Varanasi, India. Photo: Tom Coyner

A classical dancer performs for tourists at a carpet seller in Varanasi, India. Photo: Tom Coyner

For a fuller portfolio of Coyner’s work on this topic, please click here