Since first setting foot on Asian soil in 1970, American Tom Coyner has traveled widely across the region, photographing its denizens. Now retired in Seoul, South Korea, he has taken a special interest in traditional cultures, in religious sites and in related practices.
His gallery below showcases Asians at play. Coyner’s camera captures amateurs engaged in impromptu, at-home entertainment and professionals and semi-professionals performing fine and modern arts for audiences and cameras. His subjects range from folk dancers to classical musicians; from puppeteers to buskers; and from country music ensembles to K-popsters.
The gallery takes us on an east-west course across the region, with our journey beginning in Polynesia and concluding in India.
For a fuller portfolio of Coyner’s work on this topic, please click here
Asia Times Financial is now live. Linking accurate news, insightful analysis and local knowledge with the ATF China Bond 50 Index, the world's first benchmark cross sector Chinese Bond Indices. Read ATF now.
This Site Uses Cookies
This site, like many others, uses small files called cookies to help us improve and customize your experience. Learn more about how we use cookies in our cookie policy.