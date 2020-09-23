SINGAPORE – Malaysian opposition leader Anwar Ibrahim claimed to have secured the parliamentary majority needed to form a new federal government in a surprise announcement on Wednesday afternoon (September 23), signaling that another change of government could soon be afoot in the Southeast Asian nation.

“With a solid and convincing majority, it means that as of this moment, the government of [Prime Minister] Muhyiddin Yassin has fallen,” said the Parti Keadilan Rakyat (PKR) president during a surprise press conference at the Le Meridien Hotel in Kuala Lumpur. He refused to reveal the exact number of lawmakers supporting him.

At present, PKR and its Pakatan Harapan (PH) alliance partners, the Democratic Action Party (DAP) and Parti Amanah Negara (Amanah), have 91 seats in Parliament, short of the 112 needed for a simple majority. Parti Warisan Sabah and the United Progressive Kinabalu Organisation (UPKO), parties allied with the Anwar-led PH, have 10 seats.

Muhyiddin’s loose Perikatan Nasional (PN) alliance has assembled a fragile majority of 113 in the 222-member parliament, the slimmest governing majority in Malaysia’s history. Sworn in as Malaysia’s eighth prime minister on March 1 in the aftermath of a tussle for political power, Muhyiddin, 73, could soon become the country’s short-serving premier.

Anwar, 73, said he will hold an audience with Malaysia’s constitutional monarch, the Yang di-Pertuan Agong, after which he would disclose his next moves. The veteran politician said he was supposed to have an audience with Sultan Abdullah Sultan Ahmad Shah yesterday (September 22), which was postponed due to the Agong’s ill health.

Malaysia’s Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin (L) receiving documents from King Sultan Abdullah Sultan Ahmad Shah (R) before taking the oath as the country’s new leader at the National Palace in Kuala Lumpur. Photo: Maszuandi Adnan / Malaysia’s Department of Information / AFP)

“The Agong should be the first person to be informed of the details but suffice to say, it’s not a small majority,” said Anwar, who claimed to have “close to” a two-thirds majority and support from PN lawmakers. When asked by reporters whether Parliament would be dissolved, the 73-year-old said that this is the prerogative of the Agong.

The sultan was reportedly admitted to the National Heart Institute (IJN), a heart surgery center in Kuala Lumpur, yesterday after he complained of feeling unwell. Ahmad Fadil Shamsuddin, Comptroller of the Royal Household, said the monarch’s condition was not worrying and that he is soon expected to be discharged.

The Agong remains hospitalized at the time of publication. Anwar, speaking to reporters, said his “new government” would not seek snap elections and that a general election would only be held when the time is right. He reportedly claimed a new government was needed to shore up the economy given that the current PN administration is too unstable.

Anwar also said he is willing to consider “a suitable role” for Muhyiddin if he cooperates with a “peaceful and orderly” transition of power. The PKR president claimed that his new government “has got a mandate and clear policies and those who decide to join have to accept the issue of integrity, good governance, anti-corruption, rule of law.”

“I’m not sure if I’m watching the greatest comeback in Malaysian history or the biggest bollocks in Malaysian history,” said James Chin, inaugural director of the University of Tasmania’s Asia Institute. “Muhyiddin can advise the king to call a snap election, that is his right as prime minister.”

[This is a breaking story that will be updated frequently]