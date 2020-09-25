One hundred million people around the world are now holding bitcoin and other blockchain-based assets, according to the Cambridge Centre for Alternative Finance.

In 2018, the 2nd Global Cryptoasset Benchmarking Study estimated the number of identity-verified crypto users was approximately 35 million globally. As of Q3 2020, there are up to 191 million active accounts at crypto exchanges — and that number does not include self-hosted wallets, Cointelegraph reports.

The researchers explained the sharp rise: “This 189% increase in users may be explained by both a rise in the number of accounts (which increased by 37%), as well as a greater share of accounts being systematically linked to an individual’s identity, allowing us to increase our estimate of minimum user numbers associated with accounts on each service provider.”

The researchers’ methodology combined public data and surveys, using a combination of verified user data and the average share of ID-verified accounts surveyed for the study.

The researchers believe that the published numbers offer “a reliable, approximate figure of the total number of crypto asset holders globally.”