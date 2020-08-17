A new air cargo route linking Wuhan in central China’s Hubei Province and Dallas and Los Angeles in the United States was launched on Sunday.

An all-cargo flight carrying 110 tonnes of exported auto parts and electronic products took off from Wuhan Tianhe International Airport at noon on Sunday for Dallas. It was the third regular, intercontinental air cargo route opened by the airport, and the only all-cargo flight to Dallas in China.

After arriving in Dallas, the aircraft continued on to Los Angeles.

Using a Boeing 747 freighter, three flights are scheduled to operate every week. The exported cargos, mainly consisting of electronic products, mechanical components and cross-border e-commerce commodities, are expected to be transported to major US cities.

The opening of the route will further enhance the airport’s port functions, support Wuhan in building an air logistics hub as well as attract the global electronics industry to the city, according to the Hubei Airports Group.

By the end of July, Wuhan Tianhe International Airport operated international air freight lines linking 30 destinations overseas, including Liege, Chicago, Manila and Singapore.

New third board

China’s National Equities Exchange and Quotations, also known as the “new third board,” saw its turnover down 48.17% to 2.83 billion yuan (US$407.6 million) in the trading week ended August 14 from the previous trading week.

As of Friday, the board had 8,491 listed firms and a total turnover of 81.2 billion yuan this year.

The exchange was launched in early 2013 to supplement the Shanghai and Shenzhen stock exchanges to serve small-and-medium-sized enterprises.

It is seen as an easier financing channel for small businesses, with low costs and simple listing procedures.

Mobile phone shipments

China’s mobile phone shipments fell 34.8% to 22.3 million units in July from a year ago, said the China Academy of Information and Communications Technology (CAICT).

In the first seven months of this year, shipments went down 20.4% year on year to 175 million units, said the CAICT, a research institute under the Ministry of Industry and Information Technology.

In the same period, a total of 256 new models were introduced in the market, of which 119 were 5G models.

China’s domestic brands continued to dominate mobile phone shipments last month, with those made by Chinese manufacturers hitting 20.72 million units, making up 92.9% of the total.

Information technology

Mexico’s Ministry of Communications and Transportation has announced that the Mexican government and Huawei Mexico Company jointly released the “Future Seed” project, aimed at training local information and communication technology talents.

According to the announcement last week, the activities related to the “Future Seed” project will be held from October 26 to 30, and will be divided into online training and a virtual exhibition hall visit.

Participants will attend courses on technologies and applications in the latest fields such as artificial intelligence, 5G networks and cloud computing, and visit Huawei Laboratories and Chinese places of interest online with the help of virtual technology.

Company news

Trip.com Group, China’s largest online travel agency, signed a strategic cooperation agreement on Sunday with JD.com, China’s e-commerce giant, to expand cooperation in tourism and e-commerce.

According to the agreement, the two companies projected five visions of cooperation including reaching a wider range of users, sharing channels and resources, covering online and offline transaction scenarios, cross-industry marketing and expanding cooperation in the business travel market.

Trip.com Group promised to offer real-time tourism product inventory with competitive prices to JD.com. The tourism products are expected to be launched on JD.com within eight months.

The stories were written by Xu Jiangshan and Liu Licong and first published at ATimesCN.com. It was translated by Nadeem Xu.