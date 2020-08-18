BEIRUT – There is no direct evidence that Hezbollah or the allied Syrian government was responsible for ordering the 2005 assassination of former Lebanese Prime Minister Rafik Hariri, an international tribunal in the Netherlands found on Tuesday.

The verdict announcement in the UN-backed tribunal is pending.

“The trial chamber is of the view that Syria and Hezbollah may have had motives to eliminate Mr Hariri and his political allies; however, there is no evidence that the Hezbollah leadership had any involvement in Mr Hariri’s murder and there is no direct evidence of Syrian involvement,” Special Tribunal for Lebanon (STL) judge David Re told a courtroom outside the Hague in the opening session.

Four Hezbollah members, one of whom is dead, are being tried in absentia over the February 14, 2005, car bombing which left Hariri and 21 others dead. The event triggered mass street protests against the three-decade Syrian occupation of Lebanon and led to the evacuation of Syrian forces two months later.

Photos obtained from the Special Tribunal for Lebanon show the four Hezbollah suspects indicted in the assassination of former Lebanese Prime Minister Rafik Hariri, (from top L-R) Mustafa Amine Badreddine, Assad Hassan Sabra, Hussein Hassan Oneissi and Salim Jamil Ayyash. Via: AFP

Yet much has changed since the killing of Rafik. His son Saad Hariri from 2016 until October last year presided as prime minister over a unity cabinet that included Hezbollah, whose members are alleged to have carried out the murder of his father.

The verdict announcement, still in process, comes days after a cataclysmic blast at Beirut port left at least 178 people dead. The explosion has led to widespread public outrage against the ruling elites, which has not spared Hariri’s political party – currently led by Saad, or Hezbollah.

The tribunal also faces doubts over its credibility, with Hezbollah chief Hassan Nasrallah refusing to hand over the defendants, and the case relying almost entirely on mobile phone records.

Lebanese President Michel Aoun, whose Christian Free Patriotic Movement has maintained an alliance with Hezbollah since 2006, said on Tuesday that the country must accept whatever verdict is handed down.

“The assassination of Prime Minister Hariri has greatly affected the lives of the Lebanese people and the course of events in Lebanon, and we must accept what is issued by the International Tribunal, even if the late justice is unfair,” he said on Twitter.

[This breaking report will be updated with developments]