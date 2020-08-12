As much as Covid-19 has been instrumentalized by the 0.001% to social-engineer a Great Reset, Beirut's massive port explosion is already being instrumentalized by the usual suspects to keep Lebanon enslaved.

Facing oh-so-timely color-revolution-style “protests,” the current Lebanese government led by Prime Minister Hassan Diab has already resigned.

Even before the onshore portion of the port blew up, Beirut had requested a US$10 billion line of credit from the International Monetary Fund. It was denied, of course, so long as trademark neoliberal Washington consensus “reforms” such as a radical slashing of public expenses, mass layoffs and across-the-board privatization were not implemented.

Post-explosion, French President Emmanuel Macron, who’s not even capable of establishing a dialogue with the Gilets Jaunes/Yellow Vests at home, has opportunistically jumped in full-neocolonial mode to pose as a savior of Lebanon – as long as the same “reforms,” of course, are implemented.