The number of Covid-19 infections in Hong Kong rebounded to 62 over 24 hours on Tuesday from 33 a day earlier with more domestic workers testing positive after staying in boarding houses.

On Wednesday, the Center for Health Protection said one case was imported and the others were local infections. Among the local cases, 28 have no known source.

An Indonesian domestic worker, aged 35, was identified as infected on Tuesday, according to the center. She left her former employer’s home on July 24 and stayed with five other domestic workers in a boarding house on the seventh floor at Haven Court in Causeway Bay.

She moved to her new employer’s home in Sai Kung on August 1 and was living there with 11 people until August 10. All 11 will be sent to a quarantine center.

Separately, four domestic workers who stayed with an infected helper in a boarding house in Sheung Wan last month also tested positive.

A 40-year-old Indonesian domestic worker tested positive on Monday. She was staying in an apartment in Quarry Bay to take care of an elderly person between July 16 and 23 after she left her former employer. She then moved to a boarding house in Cheung Hing Mansion in Mong Kok from July 23 to August 3, staying with at least 10 other domestic workers.

She developed symptoms on August 2 but still moved to her new employer’s home in Tai Kok Tsui on August 3. She was sent to have a medical check and tested positive.

Chuang Shuk-kwan, head of the communicable disease branch of the Centre for Health Protection, said the center was unable to track down close contacts of the 40-year-old Indonesian.

Health officials called on police to help trace the contacts, but to no avail. Officers were denied entry by the owner of the boarding house in Cheung Hing Mansion.

Chuang urged those who hired foreign domestic workers recently to find out if they stayed at the Cheung Hing Mansion. She said at least one helper who stayed there had tested positive.

As of Tuesday, coronavirus cases in the territory totaled 4,243. Four more deaths were recorded on Wednesday, bringing the toll to 63.

On Wednesday, preliminary results show more than 30 other people tested positive for the virus, including two nurses who worked at Eastern Hospital and United Christian Hospital respectively.

The nurses might have caught the virus via community transmission outside the hospitals as they had not cared for Covid-19 patients, said Linda Yu, a Hospital Authority chief manager.

The Home Affairs Department (HAD) said Tuesday that it would expand its community testing scheme to cover 44,000 residents in 22 more buildings and some village houses. The expanded scheme would cover some high-risk public housing blocks in areas such as Wong Tai Sin, Sha Tin and Tsing Yi, as well as some village houses in Yuen Long.

On Wednesday, about 10 people from HAD wearing protective gear were seen handing out kits to residents on the ground floor of one of the buildings at Chuk Yuen Estate in Wong Tai Sin.

Health Secretary Sophia Chan Siu-chee said the government expected between four and five million residents to take a free coronavirus test, which would be concluded within two weeks.

