Since he first arrived in Asia in 1970, American Tom Coyner has traveled extensively across the region, from the beaches of Pacific Isles to the ridges of the Himalayas.
On those multiple trips, Coyner never ventured far without a camera, which he has deployed to capture a range of people and places. His primary focus has been on Asia’s traditional architecture, costumes and markets as well as its religious and cultural practices.
Following earlier galleries featuring Asia’s clergy and its houses of worship, Coyner this week turns his attention to the female half of Asia’s population. Once again, the gallery follows an east to west course, starting in Tahiti and ending in India.
To view a larger collection of similar images by Tom Coyner, please click here
