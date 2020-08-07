As the blockchain industry keeps expanding across China, there are concerns that the academic sector is failing to keep up with demand for comprehensive, undergraduate, blockchain-related educational programs, Cointelegraph reports.

The head of the Digital Economy Development Research Center at the Beijing-based Communication University of China, Sun Daojun, said the first batch of “blockchain graduates” will start courses later this year and complete their studies in 2024.

In the context of the latest Baidu’s Superchain whitepaper press conference, Sun told Mars Finance he believes that the Chinese blockchain industry is developing fast, but the educational sector “is seriously lagging” behind the demand of new professionals.

The Chengdu University of Information Technology announced the official launch of the “Blockchain Engineering” undergrad course in March. Enrollment is now complete and students are expected to start in September.

On July 6, the Chinese Ministry of Human Resources and Social Security, the State Administration of Market Supervision, and the National Bureau of Statistics added nine new occupations to the list of officially approved jobs. They include “blockchain engineering and technical personnel” and “blockchain application operators”.

The latest figures from Chinese recruiting platforms show that blockchain-related salaries are on the rise across China. This is likely due to high demand for specialists in the sector.

Statistics unveiled by Zhaopin reveals that “hundreds” of companies in China have been hiring staff for blockchain-related jobs. Monthly salaries start at $2,865 on average. This figure has skyrocketed from an average of $1,230 last year.