China has boldly launched its infamous “carrier killer” missiles into the South China Sea on Wednesday, an action likely construed as a veiled warning over recent US incursions into the region, as well as a disturbing new escalation in the growing strategic conflict between the two nations.

According to an anonymous US defense official cited by Bloomberg, the Chinese People’s Liberation Army (PLA) launched four anti-ship ballistic missiles into the South China Sea in a military exercise.

As a part of broader military exercises, the missiles landed in the sea in an area between South China’s Hainan Island and the Xisha Islands, according to the report.

The missile launches, if true, demonstrated the PLA’s ability to hit maritime targets with ballistic missiles from multiple directions in coordinated, saturated attacks against which there is no defense, an Chinese military expert told The Global Times on Thursday.

The PLA exercises are being held in the waters from Monday to Saturday, according to a navigation restriction notice released by the Hainan Maritime Safety Administration on Friday, which did not provide further details regarding the drills.

Citing an anonymous source “close to the Chinese military,” the Hong Kong-based South China Morning Post claimed that China launched a DF-26 missile from Northwest China’s Qinghai Province and a DF-21D missile from East China’s Zhejiang Province into the South China Sea on Wednesday morning.

The PLA had not confirmed the launches as of press time.

“China is signaling to the US, its allies and partners that China has an answer to America’s aircraft-carrier strike groups, an answer that is always available and not dependent on deployment schedules,” said Carl Schuster, an adjunct faculty member of Hawaii Pacific University’s diplomacy and military science program and a former operations director at US Pacific Command’s Joint Intelligence Center.

“In effect, China is saying, ‘If the US puts two carriers in the South China Sea, we send aircraft carrier-killer missiles there.’”

Disputes over control of the South China Sea, one of the world’s busiest trade routes, are a growing irritant in Beijing’s relations with Washington and its southern neighbors, Military Times reported.

The Trump administration this year rejected most of Beijing’s claims to sovereignty over the majority of the disputed sea, portions of which also are claimed by Vietnam, the Philippines and other governments.

Wednesday’s launches followed Chinese complaints that a US U2 spy plane entered a “no fly zone” declared by Beijing during a military drill off its northern coast.

China’s DF-26 and DF-21D are the world’s first ballistic missiles capable of targeting large and medium-sized vessels, earning them the title of “aircraft carrier killers,” military observers said.

Song Zhongping, a Chinese military expert and TV commentator, told the Global Times on Thursday that using different missiles launched from different regions in attacking targets in the same area showed the PLA tactic of saturated attack.

China can use different ways to attack one or more targets at the same time, so the enemy will not be able to intercept these attacks, Song claimed, noting that despite US aircraft carriers’ air defense capability, they cannot defend themselves against ballistic missiles.

A Beijing-based military expert told the Global Times on Thursday on condition of anonymity that the coordinated attack also showed China has a complete system to detect, track and lock on enemy ships — an ability that some military analysts continue to dispute.

The system, which possibly consists of reconnaissance aircraft, radar, satellites and warships among others, is claimed to be able to direct and coordinate missiles to find moving maritime targets, so they can adjust their trajectories when initiating the final attacks after re-entry.

On Wednesday morning, the time of the reported missile launches, the US sent an RC-135S ballistic missile-detection plane to the South China Sea. Chinese military analysts speculated that the US believed the PLA would launch anti-ship ballistic missiles like the DF-21D or the DF-26 in the drills.

China’s rapid progress on hypersonic missiles has taken the Pentagon by surprise.

Retired Admiral William McRaven, the former head of US special forces, once called China’s intensifying military build-up “a holy shit moment for the United States.”

However, US officials and military experts have repeatedly downplayed China’s sabre rattling over its ability to actually sink an aircraft carrier. The issue, in plain fact, is open to debate.

According to The National Interest, technology in this area is rapidly advancing, and for every weapon, there is always a way of deflecting it or stopping it. Most, if not all, of these projects are highly classified.

There are other factors to consider.

The reported range of these kinds of Chinese carrier killer missiles does not present as serious of a threat to closer-in carriers unless it has precision-guidance systems and an ability to track and hit moving targets. Any break in this so-called “kill chain” would render the weapon useless.

Also, while much is naturally not discussed for understandable security reasons, the US Navy continues to advance new technologies improving its multi-layered defense system.

Secondly, the Navy continues to make rapid strides arming its surface ships with new laser weapons and advanced EW systems likely to “jam” incoming missiles, stopping them, destroying their trajectory or simply throwing them off course.

Furthermore, the Navy’s layered defense system not only includes new longer-range aerial, space and ship-based sensors, but deck-fired interceptors that continue to receive software upgrades for improved accuracy.

In short, despite Chinese claims that its carrier killer missiles form a deadly and unstoppable saturated attack, it seems reasonable to say that aircraft carrier battle groups remain a serious threat, and, to put it simply, would put up a hell of a fight.