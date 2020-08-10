China’s Blockchain-based Service Network (BSN), the country’s nationwide blockchain project, has just launched an official international website, Cointelegraph reports.

Appearing on August 10, the new english-language BSN website aims to help bring global developers to the project.

He Yifan, CEO of Red Date Technology, a local private company and a founding member of the BSN, said the new website allows developers to use BSN services and public chain services via the portal.

As part of the new global effort, the BSN now features live integration of six public chains including Ethereum, EOS, Nervos, Tezos, NEO and IRISnet. This allows developers to build decentralized applications (DApps) and run nodes through the data storage and bandwidth at overseas BSN data centers.

According to the website, the BSN project is planning to launch the so-called “Interchain Communication Hub” via IRITA interchain service hub and decentralized network Chainlink in October 2020.

Additionally, the new website features a number of major global tech and blockchain firms as BSN partners. Google and Amazon Web Services are listed as cloud service providers, while Hyperledger is noted as a permissioned blockchain supplier. “We have good support from several of the major cloud service providers because they really like the idea and vision of BSN,” he said.

First piloted in October 2019, China’s BSN network is a government-backed blockchain initiative that was initially positioned to help small to medium-sized businesses build and deploy blockchain apps on permissioned blockchains. The program was officially launched in April 2020 for global commercial use.