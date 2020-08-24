Over $50 billion in cryptocurrency flowed out of China over the past 12 months amid the trade wars, according to a new study cited by a Bitcoin.com report.

East Asia is the world’s largest cryptocurrency market, accounting for about 31% of all crypto transactions in the last 12 months.

In an excerpt from its upcoming 2020 Geography of Cryptocurrency report, Chainalysis explained that more cryptocurrency was sent from East Asia than other regions to foreign addresses.

“Over $50 billion traveled from East Asia addresses to addresses in other regions, compared to just over $38 billion for Western Europe, the region next in terms of value sent out of the region,” the firm reported.

Most of the cryptocurrency outflow was from China, Chainalysis said, noting that Beijing only allows citizens to move the equivalent of $50,000 out of the country each year. However, wealthy Chinese have found some ways to circumvent the restrictions, such as via real estate and shell companies, but the authorities have been cracking down on these methods.

“Cryptocurrency could be picking up some of the slack,” the firm noted, elaborating: “Over the last 12 months, with China’s economy suffering due to trade wars and devaluation of the yuan at different points, we’ve seen over $50 billion worth of cryptocurrency move from China-based addresses to overseas addresses.

“We can think of $50 billion as the absolute ceiling for capital flight via cryptocurrency from East Asia to other regions.”

Relations between the US and China have deteriorated to all-time lows in recent weeks as the two countries spar over issues such as the Covid-19 pandemic, Hong Kong, and Xinjiang.

Value sent from East Asia between June 2019 and 2020. Cryptocurrencies included are BAT, BCH, BNB, BTC, ETH, GUSD, LTC, MKR, OMG, PAX, TUSD, USDC, and USDT.

East Asia’s cryptocurrency trading volume is driven by “a robust professional market” and an “extremely active” retail market, Chainalysis highlighted. Roughly 90% of all crypto volume transferred from the region in any given month is “professional-sized,” meaning transactions are worth more than $10,000, the firm continued.

Professional crypto investors in the East Asian market also appear to trade a wide range of cryptocurrencies frequently for speculation, unlike in North America, where professional traders focus more on bitcoin and hold for longer, Bitcoin.com reported.

“The liquidity of the East Asia market also makes it the closest we have to a self-sustaining market,” Chainalysis said.