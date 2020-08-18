The ATF ALLINDEX Financial index posted its biggest increase since May 8 on Monday as China’s central bank rolled over maturing loans by injecting 700 billion yuan ($101 billion) into the financial system to support banks’ funding requirements.

The amount exceeded market expectations as it is larger than the two Medium-Term Lending Facilities (MLF) loans maturing this month, which amount to 400 billion yuan due today and a further 150 billion yuan redeemable on August 26.

The MLF is a funding channel that allows the central bank to inject liquidity into the banking system and influence interest rates for longer-term loans. It launched Monday’s 700-billion one-year MLF at a rate of 2.95%, a level unchanged since April. The move signals that the Loan Prime Rate will also be kept on hold on Thursday.

The ALLINDEX Financials index rose 0.05%.

The Shanghai Composite Index responded to the stimulus measure by surging 2.34%, with financial institutions leading the gains. China Merchants Securities stocks rose 10%, while those of China Life Insurance climbed 9.99%.

ATF ALLINDEX Financials gauge climbed 0.05%. The biggest gains were seen in the bonds of Haitong Securities (0.13%), Bank of Communications (0.09%), and Huatai Securities (0.06%). China Merchants group, a constituent of the flagship China Bond 50 but not of the ATF ALLINDEX Financials index, climbed 0.28%, posting the biggest increase of the index.

However, overall the flagship China Bond 50, along with the ATF ALLINDEX Enterprise, slumped 0.08% and 0.01%, respectively, on the back of a coupon payment by China State Construction Engineering Corporation. Its bonds lost 4.34%.

Among the other indices, the ATF ALLINDEX Local Governments rose, climbing 0.04% and posting its largest gains in August, while the ATF ALLINDEX Corporates lost 0.05%, even as all of its constituents closed in positive territory. The index finished the day at 98.79, down from 98.85 on Thursday.

This report appeared first on Asia Times Financial.