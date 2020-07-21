Financial markets rallied on news about successful tests of coronavirus vaccines and hopes of more stimulus from the US after European leaders agreed to a 750-billion-euro recovery fund.

Japan’s Nikkei 225 benchmark advanced 0.73%, Australia’s S&P ASX 200 jumped 2.58% and Hong Kong’s Hang Seng benchmark jumped 2.31%.

China’s mainland index the CSI 300 edged up 0.23%, off earlier highs amid escalating tensions with the UK, which suspended its extradition treaty with Hong Kong, in protest at a controversial new security law in the territory. China said it would respond strongly to Britain’s suspension.

European Union leaders reached a deal on a 750-billion-euro stimulus plan for their coronavirus-blighted economies at a pre-dawn meeting on Tuesday.

“We think the recovery fund is a key ingredient for the European response to the shock,” BofA Securities analysts said in a note. “A political signal towards more Europe was needed when the narrative became toxic in March. This is what the Recovery Fund provides.”

But they said its strong political message still trumps its economic power.

“The ECB is not off the hook and the governance structure of the fund can easily lead to volatility.”

Investors are now hoping for another round of US economic stimulus after congressional Republicans announced plans to seek another $1 trillion in coronavirus economic relief. But again there is caution about further stimulus – and an even greater debt load – in the world’s largest economy.

“We see a risk of policy exhaustion, especially in the US. Additional unemployment benefits and small business support are set to expire, and states may be forced into austerity to close large budget shortfalls. We could see a $1-1.5 trillion fiscal package that extends some (but not all) federal stimulus measures through late-2020,” BlackRock analysts said in a report.

Credit markets had another strong day with the Asia IG index one basis point tighter at 76/77 bps and sovereign CDS moving in by 2-3 basis points. After China Huarong, and GS Caltex priced deals overnight ICBC International, State Power Investment Corp, and Mirae Asset Daewoo are in the market with bond offerings. Megaworld Corporation announced a mandate for a potential bond issue.

Stock of the day

CanSino Biologics rose as much as 8% after the company said it had positive results in a clinical trial for the Recombinant Novel Coronavirus Vaccine. “The Ad5-vectored Covid-19 vaccine at 5×10 10 viral particles is safe, and induced significant immune responses in the majority of recipients after a single immunization,” it said in a statement.

