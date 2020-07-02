In Russia, 78% have just voted in support of constitutional amendments.

Among these, we find the paramount Atlanticist obsession: the possibility that Vladimir Putin will be able to run for two more presidential terms.

Predictably, anguished cries of “Dictator! Dictator!” have been lobbed like deadly shells all across the Beltway.

They might even silence the echoes of the latest CIA press release to the New York Times, based on “raw” intel and supported by no evidence or proof whatsoever, that Russia had been paying bounties to the Afghan Taliban to kill US troops.

A crafty amalgamated headline in the Washington Post – the CIA/Jeff Bezos vehicle – gave away the game: “The only people dismissing the Russian bounties intel: The Taliban, Russia and Trump.”