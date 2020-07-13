It comes across almost like a horror movie — a chilling, unsolvable horror movie, and it has haunted Russians for decades.

February 1, 1959, at a location in Russia’s Ural mountains, now called Dyatlov Pass, a group of hikers were secure in their tents.

In the middle of the night, something — “an unknown compelling force” — made them rip open their tents and attempt to flee the campsite without shoes or warm clothing, despite the freezing cold.

All would be dead by morning. Some of them terribly mutilated or bearing injuries.

Russian officials later determined that six of the hikers died of hypothermia, while three had signs of physical trauma including skull fractures and chest injuries. One of the women had her tongue and eyes removed.

A Russian prosecutor said the mysterious deaths of a group of hikers killed six decades ago in the Ural Mountains was due to hypothermia, disorientation, and an avalanche, and that the newly reopened investigation was now closed, Radio Free Europe reported.



The comments, reported on July 11 by RIA Novosti news agency, were the latest effort to try and dispel the conspiracies regarding the notorious Dyatlov Pass incident.



Last year, the Prosecutor-General’s Office announced it was reopening the investigation into how the hikers died, at a place that was later named after the group’s leader, Igor Dyatlov, the report said.

Photos of the hikers, taken from a roll of film found at the camp, and presented at the inquest: Yuri Yudin hugging Lyudmila Dubinina as he prepares to leave the group due to illness, as Igor Dyatlov looks on. Credit: Handout.

Information about the case was classified by the Soviet authorities until the 1970s.



Soviet investigators concluded that during the night, an “unknown, compelling force” prompted the two women and seven men to cut their way out of their tents and flee the campsite, the report said.

Quietly, some concluded, it was likely murder, most unusual.



That conclusion of “an unknown, compelling force” spawned dozens of theories and conspiracies including animal attacks, infrasound-induced panic, military testing, and even alien intervention.

One blogger determined that the camp was hit by a small-yield missile.

Numerous articles and TV news segments have examined the incident over the years, the report said. Hollywood also made a film based loosely on the tragic story in 2013’s Devil’s Pass.

According to IMDB.com, a group of students go the location of the infamous Dyatlov pass incident to make a documentary, but things take a turn for the worse as the secret of what happened there is revealed.

The incident even drew the interest of a young Boris Yeltsin, then a communist party official who would later become Russian president. Yeltsin strongly suspected a coverup, and that there was more to the story.

A roll of B&W film found at the site, later showed a happy group of hikers, unaware of the fate that awaited them.

But Andrei Kuryakov, a top official in the Ural regional prosecutor’s office, told RIA Novosti that officials concluded that the hikers had left their tents in the night during brutal weather conditions to avoid a possible avalanche, but then became disoriented and froze — an odd scenario, being that the hikers were experienced.

“The cause of the hikers’ death was natural forces, which the hikers were not able to overcome,” he claimed.

Alas, the latter action doesn’t even come close to quelling suspicions or solving what happened on that terrifying night in 1959, in Dyatlov Pass.

Strangely enough, it appears that another overwhelming force is conspiring to keep what had happened on the mountain a tight-lipped secret.