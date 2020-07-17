The battle to save the SS Bonhomme Richard is over.

Firefighters have extinguished all known blazes on the Navy amphibious assault ship after nearly five days of round-the-clock efforts, Gina Harkins of Military.com reported.

Teams are inspecting every space on the ship, which has spent days burning pier side at Naval Base San Diego. The fire started Sunday morning in the ship’s lower cargo hold, and it quickly spread throughout the vessel.

Now, officials with Naval Surface Force Pacific say they will launch an official investigation once every space is checked and it’s determined there are no longer any active fires, the report said.

“We did not know the origin of the fire,” said Rear Adm. Philip Sobeck, commander of Expeditionary Strike Group Three. “We do not know the extent of the damage. It is too early to make any predictions or promises of what the future of the ship will be.

“We cannot make any conclusions until the investigation is complete,” he added.

The Bonhomme Richard is considered stable and survivable, Sobeck said during a Thursday press conference. Whether the Navy will choose to spend the time and money repairing it remains to be seen, the report said.

“The superstructure that you see that’s been at a roughly 45-degree angle, that’s aluminum — it’s a softer metal,” he said. “So you saw the remnants of what high heat does to aluminum. The deck underneath is secure.”

Sobeck credited the crews getting the temperature on the ship down about 1,000 degrees in the last 24 hours. The situation on the Bonhomme Richard highlights, he added, that every sailor is a firefighter, the report said.

“The bottom line is their ship is their home,” he said. “… Over the last four days, I’ve witnessed your sons and daughters rushing to the flames, putting the flames out and securing their ship.”

“We had support from the air and sea,” Sobeck said. “Three helicopter squadrons conducted more than 1,500 water bucket drops, fighting the fire and cooling the super structure and flight deck, enabling fire crews to get onboard to fight the fire. Tugs also provided firefighting support from the waterline, cooling the ship’s hull.”

The Bonhomme Richard was about two-thirds of the way through scheduled maintenance before the ship would have headed into a basic training phase, the report said.

The crew was nearing the point at which it would begin testing the ship’s engines, which was why there was about 1 million gallons of fuel onboard when the fire started.

An MH-60S Sea Hawk helicopter from Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron (HSC) 3 combats a fire aboard the amphibious assault ship USS Bonhomme Richard (LHD 6). (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Kory Alsberry/Released)