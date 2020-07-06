The no-holds-barred US-China strategic competition may be leading us to the complete fragmentation of the current “world-system,” as American sociologist and economic historian Immanuel Wallerstein defined it. Yet compared with the South China Sea, the Korean peninsula, the Taiwan Straits, India-China’s Himalayan border and selected latitudes of the Greater Middle East, Central Asia shines as […]
Kazakhstan holds the secret for Greater Eurasia
Kazakhstan's crossroad location between Europe and Asia is turning it into the 'new Geneva' of 21st century diplomacy