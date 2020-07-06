A bridge connecting Eurasia? People walk on a bridge over the Ishim river in Kazakhstan's capital, Nur-Sultan. Photo: AFP/Vyacheslav Oseledko
The no-holds-barred US-China strategic competition may be leading us to the complete fragmentation of the current “world-system,” as American sociologist and economic historian Immanuel Wallerstein defined it.   Yet compared with the South China Sea, the Korean peninsula, the Taiwan Straits, India-China’s Himalayan border and selected latitudes of the Greater Middle East, Central Asia shines as […]
Signup for AT+ Premium monthly membership, AT+ Premium yearly membership, AT+ Premium Access membership or AT+ Premium Day Pass. Member log in