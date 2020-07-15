Iran has reportedly issued permits for 14 bitcoin mining farms and will reduce the electricity tariff by 47% in order to support authorized cryptocurrency mining centers, reports the Tehran-based Mehr news agency. But there is also some bad news for crypto miners: they will soon have to register with the government.

Cryptocurrency mining has been an authorized activity in the Islamic republic since July last year and the country’s Ministry of Industry, Mine and Trade has issued over 1,000 licenses to crypto miners. However, not all authorized mining farms are currently in operation. In May, Iran licensed Iminer, a $7.3 million bitcoin mining enterprise.

Nonetheless, Iran has been trying to combat a growing number of miners smuggling their equipment into the country, Bitcoin.com reports. Mostafa Rajabi Mashhadi, deputy head of Iran’s Power Generation, Distribution, and Transmission Company (Tavanir), said that the Iranian government has identified 1,000 illegal cryptocurrency mining farms spread across the country.

Miners have been flocking to Iran largely due to its subsidized electricity rates. Data show that mining farms in Iran are paying as little as $0.01 to $0.05 for one kilowatt-hour (kWh) of electricity. However, the rates increase four-fold during the peak summer season, from June to September.

The Financial Tribune reported Sunday: “In a bid to support authorized cryptocurrency mining, Iran Power Generation, Distribution and Transmission Company (Tavanir) said it will cut up to 47% of the electricity tariff for miners during the peak consumption periods.”

Mostafa Rajabi told state TV that the aim of the tariff cut is to support legal mining farms during the four summer months. “To be eligible for the incentives, the miners can take part or invest in Tavanir’s recent efficiency plans such as the ongoing project to replace one million old [gas-powered] air conditioners with energy-efficient ACs,” the publication quoted him as saying.

Meanwhile, cryptocurrency miners will soon have to register with the government. Iranian Vice President Eshaq Jahangiri Kouhshahi announced last week: “Miners will have to disclose their identities, the size of their mining farms and their mining equipment type with the Ministry of Industry, Mine and Trade.”