Hong Kong: Financial markets have turned cautious as EU leaders resumed efforts to save an $860-billion coronavirus recovery plan and investors awaited details of a new aid package in the United States, where the coronavirus infection count neared 4 million.

But China equity markets outperformed, after Beijing made changes that signalled to the world that its financial reforms drive remains on track.

This performance was also boosted by the China central bank’s sustained cash injection into the banking system. The China Banking and Insurance Regulatory Commission also raised the equity investment cap for insurers to 45% from 30% and authorities unveiled plans aimed at unifying its segregated bond markets.

The CSI300 rose 2.98% leading the regional gains on a day when the Nikkei 225 edged up 0.1% and the Hang Seng benchmark eased 0.12%. The S&P ASX 200 slid 0.53%.

Investors are now eyeing the renewal of congressional income support and stimulus measures in the United States, where over 3,754,000 people have been detected with the virus, and at least 137,000 people have died.

“The surge in Covid-19 cases and deaths will likely lead to renewed stimulus,” said Steve Englander, Head of Global G10 FX Research and North America Macro Strategy, at Standard Chartered Bank.

“Democrats and Republicans have different priorities, but both want a pre-election package. Democrats probably have the stronger hand in legislation, with Republicans trailing in polls. We expect Congress to pass a large package, perhaps surpassing the Democrats $3-trillion House bill.”

Asian credit markets traded with a firm undertone with the benchmark Asia IG index one basis point tighter at 77/78 bps and sovereign CDS moving in 1-3 basis points. Primary markets remained busy with GS Caltex, Shanghai Pudong Bank, and China Huarong set to price bond offerings later in the day.

Foreign Exchange: Strong euro sinks US dollar, drags up yuan

Asia Stocks

# Japan’s Nikkei 225 edged up 0.1%

# Australia’s S&P ASX 200 slid 0.53%

# Hong Kong’s Hang Seng index dipped 0.12%

# China’s CSI300 jumped 2.98%

# The MSCI Asia Pacific index edged down 0.12%.

Stock of the day

New China Life Insurance rose as much as 11% after the announcement it will take over six institutions including Tianan Property Insurance Co Ltd, of China, according to the China Banking and Insurance Regulatory Commission.

This report appeared first on Asia Times Financial.