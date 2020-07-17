France’s major newspapers were festooned this month with full-page advertorials paid for by Huawei, with the strapline claiming that the Chinese tech giant was “made in France.”

Huawei’s public relations firms want the “made in Europe” brand to stick to counter concerns expressed by the region’s security experts and politicians that the firm’s 5G and other equipment allows for Chinese government surveillance and possible espionage.

Abraham Liu, Huawei’s top executive for Europe, vowed in February to boost the company’s European manufacturing bases so that “we can truly have 5G for Europe made in Europe.”

But European governments largely aren’t buying Huawei’s latest public relations push, as country after country has recently downgraded its involvement in their 5G network rollouts or imposed de facto bans on its participation.